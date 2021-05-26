Nash Charles Crisman was born on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at 2:29 a.m. to Nicole Lynn Pollard and Charles Burton Crisman V of Sebring at AdventHealth Hospital in Sebring. He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and was 21.5 inches in height. His grandmother is Lori Pollard of Sebring; and his paternal grandparents are Rhonda and Charles Crisman of Sebring.
Arabella Hope Chavez was born Friday, February 19, 2021, at 11:06 a.m. to Breanna Lee and Fileman Chavez of Sebring at AdventHealth Hospital in Sebring. She weighed 7 pounds and was 18.5 inches in height. Her maternal grandparents are Dora Lee and Bobby Lee of Sebring. Her paternal grandparents are Antonia Chavez and Eusebio Chavez also of Sebring.
Monteya Dream McCray was born Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 7:38 a.m. to Lapetra S. Evans of Sebring at AdventHealth Hospital in Sebring. She weighed 6 pounds and 5 ounces and was 18.5 inches in height. Her maternal grandmother is Keariea Hilton of Sebring. Her paternal grandparents are Jackie Dense Lockhart and Ronald Lockhart of Sebring.
Brave Layne Roberts was born Saturday, April 3, 2021 to Ashley and David Roberts of Sebring at AdventHealth Hospital in Sebring. He weighed 9 pounds and 3 ounces.