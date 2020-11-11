Annual Veterans Day parade
AVON PARK — The Veterans Council of Highlands County and The Battle of the Bands, Inc. present the annual Veterans Day Parade & Observance Ceremony taking place today, Nov. 11, on Main Street in Avon Park. Parade begins at 10 a.m. with ceremony at noon and food served from 12:30-4 p.m. at the Avon Park Community Center, 300 W. Main Street. Veterans eat free but a $5 donation is requested per plate for all others. Please bring your own chair and remember to social distance. Money collected will be donated to the Michael J. Feeney Veterans of Tomorrow Grant.
Christmas and jewelry boutique canceled
LAKE PLACID — Tomoka Heights Christmas and Jewelry Boutique scheduled for this Friday and Saturday has been canceled due to COVID-19.
Donations only car wash
SEBRING — The Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County will have a Donations Only Car Wash at 11 a.m. today, at 5005 Sun N Lake Blvd. in Sebring. Grab a bagged lunch for $5 while you wait. Proceeds to benefit the Boys & Girls Club.
Holy Trap Ministries collecting dinner
SEBRING — The Holy Trap Ministries Inc., a 501c3 non-profit organization, services are to help the less fortunate with utility bills, food, clothing, job placement, mentorship and Prayer. We are organizing an event, Turkeys for Families, to provide a turkey and other food items to ensure families in need have a Thanksgiving dinner. We are asking that you show your support by donating a turkey, other food items, your time or a monetary gift. You may contact us by phone at 863-633-0145, by email at theholytrap@gmail.com or on our website at theholytrapministires.org.
Bingo is back
SEBRING — Bingo games resume at the Sebring Hills Association Clubhouse on Nov. 12. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for refreshments, games start at 6 p.m. We have new exciting, revised games with bigger pay-out and Progressive Jackpot. Come and enjoy at 200 Lark Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-382-1554.
Shrine club serves spaghetti dinner
AVON PARK — The Highlands Shrine Club will host a Spaghetti Dinner from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 2604 SR 17 South. Cost $8/each and menu includes salad, spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread and dessert. The event will be a “take out only” meal. For information, call 863-382-2208.
Pancake breakfast
SEBRING — Sebring Hills Association will host their Fundraising Pancake Breakfast from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Clubhouse, 200 Lark Ave. Breakfast is open to the public and the menu includes sausage or bacon, scrambled eggs with or without cheese, juice, coffee and all the pancakes (with or without blueberries) you can eat, all for $6 or members for $5. Children eat for $3.
Pre-Black Friday Bazaar
SEBRING — The Sebring Elks Lodge 1529 will host a Pre-Black Friday Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Lodge, 2618 Kenilworth Lodge in Sebring. There will be 20 vendors with various gift ideas to get your holiday shopping completed. There will be door prizes, food, 50/50 cash drawings, bake sale, donuts and coffee and hot dog lunch boxes available. We will be collecting non-perishable food items, paper products and monetary donations to help the Faith Food Bank. For more information, call Amy at 614-579-1269.
November Phlocking
SEBRING — In past years there has not been a November Phlocking, but this year is special. The Phun will take place on Sunday, Nov. 15, at Caddyshack Bar & Grill, 3122 Golfview Road in Sebring. Guest star will be Don Middlebrook. We will be collecting for Heartland Food Bank. They are in need of non-perishable items (peanut butter and jelly are always needed). Visit HeartlandLakesharksPHC.com or our Facebook page for more information.
Masons BBQ lunch
SEBRING — The Sebring Masons Lodge No. 249 will serve a delicious All-You-Can-Eat BBQ Chicken Lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15, at the Lodge, 1809 Home Ave. Meal is $10 each and includes chicken, coleslaw, baked beans, potato salad, dessert and beverage. The dining room is available for limited seating; take out is preferred. The Lodge is located on the corner of Home Ave. and Sebring Parkway.
Breakfast with the Moose
AVON PARK — Moose Lodge 2494 will host an All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 1318 W. Bell Street. Breakfast is the first and third Sunday every month. Meal is $6 and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit w/gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. Open to the public, all proceeds for Moose Legion fund.
NARFE to meet
SEBRING — The National Active And Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Chapter 0288 of Highlands County will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Outback Steakhouse, 921 U.S. 27 North, in Lakeshore Mall for a casual lunch. There will be no business meeting. Please come join us so we can get reacquainted and see where we might go from here. We would like to provide a count for this event so please call ahead. Notices about future meetings will be in the paper so be on the lookout. There will also be periodic newsletters. For more information about NARFE Chapter 0288, please call President Laura Pletcher at 540-226-8754 or Mary Ellen Colvin at 863-735-1099.
Tamale Tuesday
SEBRING — Samaritan’s Touch Care Center will be hosting their Tamale Tuesday Drive-Thru Event from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Samaritan’s Touch Care Center, 3015 Herring Ave. in Sebring. Price is $7 and includes two tamales (one chicken, one pork), rice, pasta salad, cookies and beverage. To pre-order, call 863-471-1870.