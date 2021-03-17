Ladies of CCW yard sale
LAKE PLACID — The Ladies of the Council of Catholic Women of Lake Placid, Inc. will hold a This & That Rummage Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 19 and 20, at B&R Warehouses (storage facility), 722 U.S. 27 South. Everything must be sold to make room for new items coming in. Sale items will include clothing, linens, glassware, dishes, knick-knacks and more.
Elks open house
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Elks Lodge 2661 is hosting a big family event on April 24 beginning with a yard sale at 8 a.m. followed at 10 a.m. by food and drinks and activities for everyone. The event will be held at the lodge at 200 County Road 621 East. Kids can visit a fire truck and police cars and play in a bounce house. Videos will be running about the Elks youth camp and children’s services. Elroy the Elk will talk about drug awareness. There will be special pricing for anyone who wishes to join the lodge. For more information, call 863-465-2661.
Looking for tour participants
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club will be having their annual Holiday Home and Garden Tour on Dec. 4. The club is looking for homes and gardens to show off. If you reside in Lake Placid and would be interested in participating in the tour, either showing your home or garden, contact Julie Gardner at 792-994-9739 or Brenda Stevens at 561-201-2130.
Byrd Family gospel
LAKE PLACID — First Assembly of God welcomes The Byrd Family Bluegrass and Gospel in concert at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 10, in the gym at the church, 327 Plumosa St. in Lake Placid (by Golden Corral). There will be a free chili dinner by the Prime Timers (no carryouts). The Byrd Family will sing at 6:30 p.m. There will be a second performance at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, April 11 at First Assembly of God.
Used clothing sale
LAKE PLACID — Grace Ministry of First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid will have items for sale by donation from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at 117 N. Oak Ave. in Lake Placid. There will be gently used clothing, shoes of all sizes and household goods. Price is a donation to Grace Ministries if able to do so. Come one and all! For information, call 863-465-2742.