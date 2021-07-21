Placid Lakes Baptist Church
LAKE PLACID — Vacation Bible School will be held from 5:15-8:15 p.m. on July 26-30, each evening. Ages 4 (by 9-01-21) through adults are invited to visit Big Fish Bay – Hooked on God’s Mercy! Join us in the Fellowship Hall, behind the church building at 116 Cleveland Ave. NE, Lake Placid, for Bible study, music, crafts and games. Supper is provided at 5:15 p.m. For more information, call 863-465-5126.
St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church
LAKE PLACID — The St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church Thrift Store is now closed for the summer months. It will reopen Sept. 1. We appreciate everyone’s patronage and look forward to seeing them in the fall. The thrift store is at 43 Lake June Road in Lake Placid.
Caladium Festival dance
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Jaycees are sponsoring a Caladium Festival dance Saturday, July 24 from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m. at the Lake Placid Moose Lodge, 2137 U.S. 27 South. Josh Blevins is the featured entertainment. The Lodge will close at 6 p.m., and the $10 cover charge for the dance begins at 8 p.m.
Annual Stop the Violence Giveaway
LAKE PLACID — The Holy Trap Ministries, Inc. will be hosting its eighth annual Stop the Violence giveaway on Aug. 7, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. (while supplies last) in Highlands County. Two locations will be set up: one in Lake Placid on Crestmore Drive, and the second in Sebring on MLK Boulevard in front of the Hope Center. This year’s event will have music, fellowship and food bags to be given out to families in need. Last year, The Holy Trap Ministries provided over 500 food bags to the families in Highlands County. Come out and enjoy what the Lord can do. To donate non-perishable food items or monetary donations, visit the website at www.theholytrapministries.org or call 863-633-0145 for pickup. The Holy Trap Ministries Inc. is at 134 N. Ridgewood Drive, Suite 14 in Sebring.