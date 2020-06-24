Welcome Back BBQ
SEBRING — The Sebring Eagles 4240 will have their Welcome Back BBQ at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, at the Eagles location, 12921 U.S. 98 in Sebring. BBQ includes grilled chicken, potato salad and baked beans for $9 for non-members, free for members. Open to the public. For information, call 863-655-4007.
Charity bingo to resume
SEBRING — Sebring Elks 1529 Charity Bingo to resume beginning Sunday, July 5. Face masks and social distancing mandatory. Doors will not open until 4:45 p.m. for players, 4:30 p.m. for paper sellers and other workers. Early birds start at 6 p.m. Bring your own food and non-alcoholic drinks as none will be offered. Rules will be posted on the door. Sanitation precautions have been made and all entering will have their temperatures taken. Come and enjoy the thrill of bingo and a bit of socializing!