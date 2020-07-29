Seventh annual Stop the Violence outreach
LAKE PLACID — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Holy Trap Ministries, Inc. has decided to change the format of the Seventh Annual “Stop the Violence” community outreach and concert. This year the event will be a food and book bag outreach. The Outreach will be Saturday, Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. or while supplies last, on Crestmore Drive in Lake Placid and in front of the Hope Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Sebring. Bags of non-perishable food items and book bags will be handed out. All donations will be accepted, whether it be volunteering, non-perishable food items, school supplies or monetary gifts. Call 863-633-0145 with any questions or to schedule a date and time for a volunteer to pick up donated items. Monetary donations may be picked up, mailed in or made online through the website theholytrapministries.org.
Looking for LP doubles tennis players
LAKE PLACID — Inviting men and women of all skill levels to play tennis for fun on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Beginners and those who have not played for some time are welcome. Play as your schedule permits. Call Ralph Musall 863-699-0380 or text 863-633-9450 for more information.
Homes and gardens needed
LAKE PLACID — This is a call out to all Lake Placid residents who might be interested in participating in the annual Holiday Home and Garden Tour, which will be held on Dec. 5. If interested in showcasing your home or garden, contact Julie Gardner at 702-994-9739. The Garden Club members will help with the decorating of the home or garden.