Mom Prom
SEBRING — Heartland Mom Life is sponsoring a dance fundraiser to benefit Lake Placid’s Project Grad for class of 2021 and 2023. The second annual Mom Prom will be held from 8-11 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2021 at the Sebring Civic Center, 355 W. Center Ave. A cash bar will be stocked with wine, beer and sangria and our famous Taco Truck will be available outside our venue. VIP tables can be purchased starting Nov. 1 at https://event.gives/momprom21. For more details, check out Lake Placid Mom Prom on Facebook.
Pasta dinner
SEBRING — AMVETS Post 21 will host a Pasta Dinner from 4:30-6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, at the Post, 623 U.S. 27 South in Sebring. Dinner includes pasta, garlic knots and assorted desserts for an $8 donation. Proceeds go to Freedom Flight. For information, call 863-385-0234.
Free BBQ cookout
AVON PARK — Donald Gordon LLC will host a Free BBQ Cookout at noon on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 900/902 Gwendolynn Street in Avon Park. The public is invited.
Welcome back chicken BBQ
SEBRING — The Sebring Eagles 4240 will host a Welcome Back Chicken BBQ at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, at 12921 U.S. 98 in Sebring. Meal is free for all members with an up-to-date membership card, everyone else $9.
Craft sale in LP
LAKE PLACID — The Caladium Arts & Crafts Co-operative will host a Craft Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 through Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Co-op, 132 E. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid. Come to find art and craft items, craft supplies and art supplies. Supplies include frame, paint, yarn, beads, jewelry findings, fabric and much more. All of our art and craft finished items have been lovingly made by our members and priced to sell. For more information, call 863-699-5940.
Highlands Gem Club to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands Gem and Mineral Club will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, in the rear fellowship hall of the Church of Christ, 3800 Sebring Parkway. Fees or dues and the public are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring in any materials of interest. Program will be introduction and identification of rocks, ores and minerals by Karen Kerson. We will practice social distancing and wear masks. Birthstones for November are topaz and citrine. For more information, call 863-453-7054 and leave a message.
LP Garden Club to meet
LAKE PLACID — The next meeting of the Lake Placid Garden Club will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the Lake Placid Town Government Center, 1069 U.S. 27 N. in Lake Placid. Social will begin at 11:30 a.m. and lunch at noon and the meeting will begin at 12:30 p.m. Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Holiday Home and Garden Tour tickets will be on sale for $15 and raffle tickets for the $100 bill will be available (6 for $5 or $1 each). Please call Sharon at 863-531-0060 if you have any questions.
Bingo is back
SEBRING — Bingo games resume at the Sebring Hills Association Clubhouse on Nov. 12. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for refreshments, games start at 6 p.m. We have new exciting, revised games with bigger pay-out and Progressive Jackpot. Come and enjoy at 200 Lark Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-382-1554.
Christmas and jewelry boutique
LAKE PLACID — Tomoka Heights will have their inaugural Christmas and Jewelry Boutique from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at 13 Oakwood Court in Lake Placid. Their huge rummage sale will have furniture, household goods, books, tools, jewelry and baked goods. This event was previously scheduled for Nov. 13.
Masons BBQ lunch
SEBRING — The Sebring Masons Lodge No. 249 will serve a delicious All-You-Can-Eat BBQ Chicken Lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15, at the Lodge, 1809 Home Ave. Meal is $10 each and includes chicken, coleslaw, baked beans, potato salad, dessert and beverage. The dining room is available for limited seating; take out is preferred. The Lodge is located on the corner of Home Ave. and Sebring Parkway.
November Phlocking
SEBRING — In past years there has not been a November Phlocking, but this year is special. The Phun will take place on Sunday, Nov. 15, at Caddyshack Bar & Grill, 3122 Golfview Road in Sebring. Guest star will be Don Middlebrook. We will be collecting for Heartland Food Bank. They are in need of non-perishable items (peanut butter and jelly are always needed). Visit HeartlandLakesharksPHC.com or our Facebook page for more information.
NARFE to meet
SEBRING — The National Active And Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Chapter 0288 of Highlands County will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Outback Steakhouse, 921 U.S. 27 North, in Lakeshore Mall for a casual lunch. There will be no business meeting. Please come join us so we can get reacquainted and see where we might go from here. We would like to provide a count for this event so please call ahead. Notices about future meetings will be in the paper so be on the lookout. There will also be periodic newsletters. For more information about NARFE Chapter 0288, please call President Laura Pletcher at 540-226-8754 or Mary Ellen Colvin at 863-735-1099.
Tamale Tuesday
SEBRING — Samaritan’s Touch Care Center will be hosting their Tamale Tuesday Drive-Thru Event from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Samaritan’s Touch Care Center, 3015 Herring Ave. in Sebring. Price is $7 and includes two tamales (one chicken, one pork), rice, pasta salad, cookies and beverage. To pre-order, call 863-471-1870.
10th annual Holiday Home & Garden Tour
LAKE PLACID — Make plans now to attend the Lake Placid Garden Club’s 10th annual Holiday Home & Garden Tour from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. Several beautifully decorated homes and meticulously maintained gardens are featured in the tour. If you choose, bring an ornament to add to our “Giving Tree” located at the Holiday Café and it will be donated to a needy family in time for Christmas. The Holiday Café will be open at 11:30 a.m. and is located at the Masonic Lodge, 103 N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid, and will be offering complimentary refreshments and several unique gift items. Tickets are available for a $15 donation. This event is COVID-19 compliant, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. For more information, call Julie at 702-994-9739 or Brenda at 561-201-2130. Proceeds are to benefit the local youth providing scholarships, camperships and sponsorships.
Festival planned for 2021
AVON PARK — The First United Methodist Church of Avon Park is planning a festival to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the church sanctuary on Saturday, March 6, 2021, on the church grounds at 200 S. Lake Ave. in Avon Park. Admission is free to the public. There will be free games for children, music, entertainment, exhibits and demonstrations, food and fun. Craft vendors or nonprofit organizations interested in participating are urged to contact the church office at 863-453-3759 Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. until noon, or e-mail fumcap.sec@gmail.com.