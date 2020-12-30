WEDNESDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion Post 74 in Sebring —Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — TH 1 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Poker 1 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Lodge closed. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Bar poker 5 p.m. Pasta dinner. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Pool at noon. Happy hour 2-4 p.m. Trivia night 5:30 p.m. Blind draw dart tournament 7 p.m. Old Glory drawing 8 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.
Lake Placid Garden Club — Monthly meetings are held the second Wednesday of each month from September through May. Call Sharon at 863-531-0060.
Sebring Recreation Club — Woodcarving 8:30-11 a.m. Bridge 12:30 p.m. Pinochle 1 p.m. Shuffleboard scrambles 1 p.m. Intermediate line dancing 5:30-7:30 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Bar poker 1-3 p.m. Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Bridge Club — Call 863-385-8118.
Highlands Shrine Club — Call 863-382-2208.
Humane Society of Highlands County — Call 863-655-1522.
Highlands County Corvettes — Meets October through May. Call John Meyerhoff at 863-465-6263.
THURSDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion Post 74 in Sebring — Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — New Year’s Eve party cancelled. Closed on Thursdays. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — New Year’s Eve. Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Lodge closed. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Happy New Year. Sahge 3-7 p.m. Queen of hearts 6 p.m. Wing special. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — New Year’s Eve party with Gary & Shirley. Happy hour 2-4 p.m. Bar poker 2 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Masonic Lodge 249 — meets the second and fourth Thursday of the month. Visiting Masons are welcome. Refreshments, fellowship and Masonic information at 6:30 p.m.; meeting at 7:30 p.m. The Lodge is located at Parkway and Home Avenue. Call 863-414-8523 for details.
Sebring Recreation Club — Bridge 12:30 p.m. Euchre 1 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — New Year’s Eve. No Queen of hearts. No Burger Night. Now accepting applications for bartenders. Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Hills Association — Bingo games resume at the Clubhouse. Open to the public. Doors open at 5 p.m. for refreshments, then Games start at 6 p.m. We have new and exciting games with a progressive jackpot. Come and enjoy at 200 Lark Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-382-1554.
DAV Ridge Chapter 49 — Call 305-987-8385.
Ridge Writers — Call Forrest Steele at 863-243-1907 or Susan Dambrell at 863-464-0289.
Sebring Chapter Order of the Eastern Star No. 126 — Call 863-835-0913.
Sebring Breakfast Lions Club — Meets Thursdays at 7 a.m. at the Havana Restaurant & Bakery, 2912 U.S. 27 North. All former and new Lions are welcome to attend. Call Bev at 717-792-3185.
IndivisibleHCFL — Call or text 863-272-1200. IndivisibleHCFL.com or IndivisibleHCFL on Facebook.
Humane Society of Highlands County — Call 863-655-1522.
Avon Park Founders Garden Club — Call 863-452-1927.
Vegan Raw Food Group (Heartland Vegan Society) — Call Bren at 863-385-5413.
Highlands PEO Group — For information, call 863-402-4655.
Highlands County Ostomy Support Group — Call Helen James RN at 863-381-7780.
Tennis players needed — Tennis double players needed from 8-10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Lake Placid High School courts. Call 863.633-9450.
FRIDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion Post 74 in Sebring — Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Washers 1 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Lodge Closed. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Closed. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Pool at noon. Happy hour 2-4 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Now accepting applications for bartenders. Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Bridge Club — Call 863-385-8118.
Writers Roundtable — Contact Suzanna Crean at vixendor@embarqmail.com.
Journal Plaza in Lake Placid — Temporarily closed.
SATURDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion Post 74 in Sebring — Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Social distancing and 50% capacity in place. Restrictions apply. Call Post for details. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Poker 9 a.m. Ship, Capt, Crew 3 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Hills Association — Call 863-382-1554.
Highlands Shrine Club — Flea Market every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. 2604 SR 17 in Avon Park. Call 863-382-2208.
Journal Plaza Farmer’s Market in Lake Placid — Movie night temporarily closed.
Lake Country Cruisers Car Show — Shows begin in October and end in May. Call John Meyerhoff at 863-465-6263.
All Corvette Cruise — Shows begin in October and end in May. Call John Meyerhoff at 863-465-6263.
SUNDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion Post 74 in Sebring — Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Post is now reopened. Social distancing and 50% capacity in place. Restrictions apply. Call Post for details. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Earl’s Red Zone in pavilion. Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Call 863-385-2966
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Call 863-655-4007.
MONDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion Post 74 in Sebring — Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Post is now reopened. Social distancing and 50% capacity in place. Restrictions apply. Call Post for details. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Charity bingo 6 p.m. Bar Bingo 2-4 p.m. Mask and social distancing bring own food and non-alcoholic drink. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Happy hour 2-4 p.m. Bar poker 2 p.m. Texas hold’em 7 p.m. Darts 7 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.
Buttonwood Squares — Watch this space for information.
Sebring Recreation Club — Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Bridge Club — Call 863-385-8118.
House Sharing Companions Group — Call 541-285-7329.
Highlands Stamp Club — Call Michael VanDerwerken at 361-876-0992 or mjvan8158@sbcglobal.net.
TUESDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion Post 74 in Sebring — Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Post is now reopened. Social distancing and 50% capacity in place. Restrictions apply. Call Post for details. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Happy hour 2-4 p.m. Bar poker 2 p.m. Margaritas 5-7 p.m. Texas hold’em 6 p.m. WOTM taco night 5-7 p.m. Mingo bingo 6 p.m. Jackpot 6 p.m. Pool 6:30 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Call 863-655-4007.
Book Club — Call Glenna at 863-273-7959.
Highlands Shrine Club — Call 863-382-2208.
Heartland Toast of the Town Toastmasters — Meetings are now on Zoom. The club meets on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. The gavel goes down at 6:15 p.m. and adjourns at 7:30 p.m. Contact Carolyn Henderson ATM/S at 863-446-2029.
Tennis players needed — Tennis double players needed from 8-10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Lake Placid High School courts. Call 863.633-9450.
Highlands County Quilt Guild — meets the first and third Tuesday of each month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Avon Park Christian Church, 1016 W. Camphor Road in Avon Park. Contact donscfl@gmail.com.