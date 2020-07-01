New recycling center hours
SEBRING — The Highlands County Recycling Center at 6000 Skipper Road will only be open on Mondays beginning June 29 for Household Hazardous Waste and Ewaste that includes old paint, oil, gasoline or antifreeze, electronics, batteries, fluorescent bulbs, pesticides or chemicals. Residents may also bring all items to the county landfill at 12700 Arbuckle Creek Road in Sebring, which is open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Back the Blue rally
SEBRING — There will be a Back the Blue Rally from 5:30-7 p.m. on Friday, July 3, at the corner of Bayview Street and U.S. 27 North in Sebring. Our law enforcement officers are some of the most important people in our community, and they are under attack simply because of the uniform they wear. Let’s come out and show our law enforcement officers that Highlands County Backs the Blue! Bring homemade signs, flags, and invite your friends to show support and let our law enforcement officers know that Highlands County will always have their backs! Kaylee Tuck, candidate for Florida House of Representatives District 55.
4th of July at American Legion
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid American Legion Post 25 is having a 4th of July Picnic Saluting Our Veterans and their families from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, at the Post 25, 1490 U.S. 27 North in Lake Placid. It will be by ticket only. Tickets available at our office Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. For more information, call the Post at 863-531-3567.
AYCE breakfast at Moose Lodge
Avon Park — The Highlands County Moose lodge 2494 will host an All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Sunday, July 5, at 1318 W. Bell Street. Breakfast is the first and third Sunday every month and costs $6. Meal includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit w/gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. Open to the public. All proceeds for the Moose Legion fund.
Italian-American Club to meet
SEBRING — The Italian-American Club of Highlands County will be holding its monthly get-together at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 10, at the Island View Restaurant, 5223 Sun N Lake Blvd. The meeting is open to all and we welcome you to attend. For more information, contact Vicki Pontius at 863-414-2917.