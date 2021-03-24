Fish and Shrimp Fry
AVON PARK — VFW Post 9853 is holding a dine-in and take-out fish and shrimp fry from 4:30-6:30 p.m. (or until sold out) Friday, March 26. The menu includes fish, shrimp, French fries, coleslaw, hush puppies and dessert; price is $10. Location is 75 N. Olivia Drive, Avon Park. Phone number is 863-452-9853.
Spring Lake Easter celebration
SPRING LAKE — A Spring Lake 50th Anniversary Easter celebration from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, March 27, is hosted by the Spring Lake Dog Club. The event will be held at the Bark Park, 2432 Duane Palmer Ave. Activities will include food trucks; games for children and adults; egg hunt for dogs, children and adults; contests, including a hat contest; and goody bags for all people and pups. All ages welcome. For more information, call 863-381-8052.
Backyard BBQ Bash
SEBRING — The 2021 Backyard BBQ Bash will take place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, March 26 and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27, outside the Alan Jay Arena, 781 Magnolia Ave. in Sebring. Admission is free. Come to experience bounce houses, live music, dancing, food trucks, a classic car show, raffle and prizes and of course barbecue. California Toe Jam Band takes the stage on Friday 6-9 p.m. All proceeds benefit Sebring youth athletic programs.
Heartland Bluegrass Bash
ARCADIA — The next Heartland Bluegrass Bash on March 26 and 27 features two top Bluegrass bands, Bear Hill and Low Ground in concert with “Beginning Bluegrass’’ jam at 10 a.m. with the bluegrass concert starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at Craig’s RV Resort, 7895 NE Cubitis Ave., Arcadia. Admission to the Heartland Bluegrass Bash concert is free for members of the Heartland Bluegrass Music Association. A $7 per person donation is requested of non-members. Bring chairs for seating in the outdoor shaded pavilion, social distancing is easily done with the space available. No pets, alcohol or coolers in the audience area under the pavilion. Cash or checks only. Camping is close to the concert area. For more information, call 941-467-2051, email heartlandbluegrass@gmail.com or visit heartlandbluegrass.org.
March Phlocking
SEBRING — The Heartland LakeSharks Parrot Head Club will hold its March Phlocking from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, March 28, at the Caddyshack Bar & Grill, 3122 Golfview Road, across from Harder Hall in Sebring. Don Middlebrook returns for entertainment. Items will be collected for Easter goodie bags for RCMA. Items needed include chocolate bunnies or eggs, candy, Peeps, plastic grass, bubbles, small toys, puzzles, coloring books, colors and tooth brushes. Cash donations will be collected for Heartland Horses. Phlocking is open to the public. Call 863-699-0180 for further information.
Bunco returns to LP
LAKE PLACID — GFWC Lake Placid Woman’s Club will resume in-person Bunco at 11 a.m. on March 29, at 10 N. Main Ave. Cost is $5 per person. Masks required and each player will have their own set of dice (no sharing). For more information, call 863-699-2180. Public welcome.
Ladies of a Loss (LOL) meeting
SEBRING — Ladies of a Loss will meet on Monday, March 29, at 2:00 p.m. at Homers Restaurant. Being a widow, you have already paid the price to be a part of the ladies’ group. We are joined together to go places together and enjoy fellowship with others who have lost their special person. We support each other with love and respect. We plan many outings to do and enjoy our time together. If you have any questions, contact Donna Williams at 317-402-0914.
Wordsmiths to meet
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Wordsmiths will meet each Friday from 1-4 p.m. at the Avon Park Public Library, 100 N. Museum Ave. This is a critique group featuring nonfiction and fiction of all genres – no porn please. The meeting is open to writers 18 and older. For more information, email vixendor@embarqmail.com.
Democratic Party meeting
SEBRING — The Democrats of Highlands County are pleased to invite all Democrats, Independents and NPAs to monthly general meetings, held online from 6-7 p.m. on the first Monday of every month. To attend the upcoming meeting on April 1, call headquarters at 863-385-8601 and request a “Join Meeting” link which may be used to attend this, as well as all future general meetings. Don’t forget to visit us at Democratsof HighlandsCounty.org.
Masons fish fry
AVON PARK — The Masons Fish Fry will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 9, at the Masonic Lodge, 939 W. Main St. Fish, fries, hush puppies, beans, drink and dessert. Eat in or take out is $11. You can also call in your order. For more information, call 863-368-0266. This will be the last one for this winter season.
Escape to Kokomo 2021
SEBRING — Waypoints Financial is sponsoring an event called “Escape to Kokomo 2021” to be held 6-10 p.m. Saturday, April 17 at the Island View Restaurant, at 35468 Tee Time Circle, Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring. Wear your flip-flops and enjoy live music and dancing. Super fun event with free beer and margaritas and a “build your own burger bar.” Yes, there is a vegetarian option too. All proceeds go to Ridge Area Arc. Tickets are $60 per person and must be purchased by April 7. Tickets are available online: ridgeareaarc.org/shop. Call 863-452-1295 for more details.
100th anniversary of Highlands County
SEBRING — The newly formed Heritage Association of Highlands County is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Highlands County with a Heritage Festival on April 17 and 18, at the Edna Pearce Lockett Estate, on U.S. 98 and County Road 721. This educational family friendly event will feature entertainment, exhibits and speakers that share the history of Highlands County. You won’t want to miss the “living” displays, such as the cow camp, to experience the way life used to be on a Florida ranch. COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Sponsor and vendor opportunities are still available. Additional information is available at info@heritageassociation.org.
Elks open house
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Elks Lodge 2661 is hosting a big family event on April 24 beginning with a yard sale at 8 a.m. followed at 10 a.m. by food and drinks and activities for everyone. The event will be held at the lodge at 200 CR 621 East. Kids can visit a fire truck and police cars and play in a bounce house. Videos will be running about the Elks youth camp and children’s services. Elroy the Elk will talk about drug awareness. There will be special pricing for anyone who wishes to join the lodge. For more information, call 863-465-2661.
Looking for tour participants
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club will be having their annual Holiday Home and Garden Tour on Dec. 4. We are looking for homes and gardens to show off. If you reside in Lake Placid and would be interested in participating in the tour, either showing your home or garden, please contact Julie Gardner at 792-994-9739 or Brenda Stevens at 561-201-2130. Thank you and we hope to see you there!