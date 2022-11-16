AVON PARK — Aktion Club of Highlands County hosted an Appreciation Luncheon at the Jacaranda Hotel in Avon Park on Saturday, Nov. 5, to honor all the club members who have worked so hard in the community for the past year.
More than 70 people attended the luncheon including Aktion Club members, families, caregivers and Kiwanis Club of Sebring members, Avon Park High School Key Club members and special guests from the community. In addition to providing the room, the Jacaranda Hotel made the salad while the rest of the meal was prepared by Aktion Club Advisor Cindy Marshall.
They were treated to a piano sing along in the lobby of the hotel at the beginning with Judy Vekasy at the keyboard. Then the group entered the dining area decorated in a fall theme filled with “thanks.” Decorations and goodie bags spread the “thanks” as well as speakers who expressed their gratitude.
Speakers from the community included Dawn Pisarski from the Church Service Center, Laurie Murphy from Nu-Hope Elder Care Services and Nancy Fisk from the Avon Park Depot Museum/Historical Society. Fisk also brought several members from her group. Each representative expressed their appreciation to the club for all their hard work and dedication they gave to their organizations throughout the year. Healthy Families was not able to attend but provided items for the goodie bags.
Treasurer Ralph Meyers led the meeting and thanked Judy Vekasy with an arrangement of fresh flowers for playing the piano. Each Aktion Club member received a goodie bag filled with items from the charities to show their appreciation. A video was shown to flash back on the past year’s activities accomplished by the club in the community.
Members also brought in food donations to fill the 15 food baskets going to the Family Safehouse of Highlands County for Thanksgiving this year.
The newest Aktion Club member, Samara Chandler, rang the bell at the end of the meeting and thanked everyone for coming.
Aktion Club, a civic club sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Sebring, consists of more than 50 members with disabilities.