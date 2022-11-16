AVON PARK — Aktion Club of Highlands County hosted an Appreciation Luncheon at the Jacaranda Hotel in Avon Park on Saturday, Nov. 5, to honor all the club members who have worked so hard in the community for the past year.

More than 70 people attended the luncheon including Aktion Club members, families, caregivers and Kiwanis Club of Sebring members, Avon Park High School Key Club members and special guests from the community. In addition to providing the room, the Jacaranda Hotel made the salad while the rest of the meal was prepared by Aktion Club Advisor Cindy Marshall.

