LAKE PLACID — The Highlands County Concert Band, a pillar of the local musical community for the past 45 years, will present a Christmas concert titled “The Spirit of Christmas” at First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid’s Genesis Center on Monday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. This will be a free concert with a love offering, serving as a counterpart to the band’s ticketed presentation of the same program on Thursday, Dec. 9 at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts, on the grounds of South Florida State College.
The concert will be directed by Tony Juliano and will include a number of holiday favorites such as “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Mary, Did You Know?” “The Little Drummer Boy,” LeRoy Anderson’s beloved “Sleigh Ride,” as well as an audience sing-along led by Becky McIntyre.
The Highlands County Concert Band is under the direction of Juliano, a Sebring native and director of bands at Sebring High School since 2018. Prior to that, Juliano had served as band director at Sebring Middle School, having graduated from Sebring High School (Class of 2010) and earned his degree in music from Stetson University in DeLand. This year’s program, “The Spirit of Christmas,” will be Juliano’s second Christmas concert with the Highlands County Concert Band since he was selected to succeed the organization’s long-time director, Vic Anderson, on his retirement in April of 2019. In addition to maintaining the repertoire and musical standards of the band, he has brought renewed youth and vitality to the group by actively recruiting musicians from the local high schools.
As highlighted on the band’s Facebook page, the band is an “all-volunteer group of musicians” who gather together from around the county “to perform music from every era, including rousing marches and moving modern arrangements.” The band rehearses in the band room at Sebring High School at 7 p.m. every Monday. All musicians who play a band instrument are welcome and warmly invited to attend.
First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid will host the Highlands County Concert Band for their special concert, “The Spirit of Christmas,” on Monday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. in the Genesis Center. This program of Christmas holiday favorites is a part of the church’s music ministry concert series. As is the case with all concerts in this series, there is no charge for admission, but a love offering will be received. The Genesis Center at First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid is at 218 E. Belleview St., between Interlake and Dal Hall Boulevard.
If you have any further questions about the program, you may contact the church office at 863-465-2742 or the Highlands County Concert Band at 863-386-0855.