LAKE PLACID — Noted organist and performer Vince Treadway will re-dedicate the pipe organ at First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid with a special concert on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m.

Treadway is accomplished organist who has presented concerts in France, Japan, Ukraine and the United States and will present a special program which will include congregational singing, virtuoso toccatas and a jazz setting of “Jesus Loves Me” as he highlights the power and versatility of the instrument. This program will celebrate the final culmination of a drive which began back in 2018 to restore and improve the congregation’s pipe organ, one of two such instruments in the entire county.

