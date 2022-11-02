LAKE PLACID — Noted organist and performer Vince Treadway will re-dedicate the pipe organ at First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid with a special concert on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m.
Treadway is accomplished organist who has presented concerts in France, Japan, Ukraine and the United States and will present a special program which will include congregational singing, virtuoso toccatas and a jazz setting of “Jesus Loves Me” as he highlights the power and versatility of the instrument. This program will celebrate the final culmination of a drive which began back in 2018 to restore and improve the congregation’s pipe organ, one of two such instruments in the entire county.
Vince Treadway holds master of music degrees in church music and organ performance from Westminster Choir College in Princeton, New Jersey, one of North America’s most prestigious music institutions. After graduation, he served for a number of years in the Philadelphia area, serving as organ instructor at Philadelphia Biblical University (now Cairn University) and music director at Proclamation Presbyterian Church in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. During his time at this post, Treadway built a music program that included three children’s choirs and a youth ensemble. He also founded the Alliance of Christian Musicians (ACM), an organization dedicated to promoting excellence and education for Christian musicians in church music and worship.
Upon coming to Florida in 2012, he became director of music ministries and congregational care at First Presbyterian Church of Lake Wales, where he oversees a handbell choir, graded choral program, instrumental music, and a concert series. He has also been a guest conductor for the Bach Festival of Central Florida, and was the musical director for the Lake Wales Chorale for several years. Vince composes and arranges, as well as teaching piano, organ, and voice privately. He is married, with one child and one grandson.
The re-building of the organ at First Presbyterian Church by Patrick J. Murphy and Associates of Stowe, Pennsylvania was a massive undertaking that necessitated the removal of the entire instrument, the rebuilding of all its windchests, and the installation of new leather pouches under each of its pipes. Although pipe organs can last for hundreds of years, with the oldest playable instrument in Europe dating from more than a century before Columbus’s discovery of the New World in 1492, a rebuild of this nature is typically required every 40-50 years to keep the instrument in optimal condition.
Following the organ’s re-installation at the end of August 2021, it was completely tuned and revoiced, resulting in numerous comments from parishioners and local musicians that the instrument sounded better than it ever had before. Vince Treadway’s concert on Nov. 5 will put all of these improvements on display for the community in the organ’s first official concert since it was rebuilt and re-installed.
There is no charge for the event, but a love offering will be received as a thank-you to the performer.
First Presbyterian Church is located 117 N. Oak Avenue in Lake Placid between Dal Hall and Interlake Boulevard. If you would like more information on this concert, please contact the church office at 863-465-2742.