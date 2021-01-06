SEBRING — The Church of Buttonwood Bay has announced that the congregation has made its annual pre-Christmas contributions to various social service agencies in Highlands County to assist them in making the Christmas holidays brighter for those in need.
The gifts totaled $11,400, and were distributed to the following organizations: Sebring Ministerial Association, Salvation Army, Meals on Wheels, New Testament Church and Mission, NuHope Elder Care, Peace River Center, Christmas in the Highlands, the Heartland Food Bank and Manna Ministries.
The church meets weekly at 9 a.m. holding traditional services on a non-denominational basis. Location is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. Dr. Cecil D. Hess is pastor. For information, call 863-446-3695.