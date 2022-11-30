Congratulations to JoAnn and Peter Maceri, who celebrated 68 years of marriage on Nov. 27, 2022.
They first met while roller skating as teenagers in Michigan.
Congratulations to JoAnn and Peter Maceri, who celebrated 68 years of marriage on Nov. 27, 2022.
They first met while roller skating as teenagers in Michigan.
JoAnn had her eye on Peter and purposely tripped him so he would notice her. That’s all it took. They were married, and a year later moved to South Florida from Michigan.
They’ve resided in Sebring for over 25 years. What is the secret to 68 wonderful years? Peter and Joann enjoy doing things together, staying involved in their community, and having fun. They are active members of the Sebring Moose Club and love to travel to spend time with family.
JoAnn and Peter have three children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, whom they love spending time with.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.