LAKE PLACID — Highlands County, are you ready for the heavy!? The Sebring metal militia known as Covered In Black, are storming into town for a thunderous Halloween concert party Saturday, Oct. 30.
This must see event is just off Henscratch Road, at Cosmic Hall, the best kept secret in the county. Doors open at 6 p.m. Showtime is 7 p.m. Costumes are optional. Donations are requested at the door.
“With the donation at the door thing, you’re gonna get some pretty decent quality rock music live. We’re not perfect, we’re not the artists we cover, but we try to replicate them to the T,” said vocalist/guitarist Gordon Bihl.
“We’ll be playing our best, and heaviest songs because it’s Halloween. For all the very heavy Slayer fans, you’re gonna want to be there. It’s gonna be worth it.”
The band consists of Bihl, lead guitarist Kevin Broder, bassist JR Smith and drummer Curt Adkins. They cut a wide swath of metal and hard rock. According to Bihl, some of the artists they will be representing are Black Sabbath/Ozzy Osbourne, Metallica, Seether, Static-X, David Lee Roth era Van Halen and Drowning Pool.
“There’s a flyer on Facebook about the show,” Bihl stated. “I also have two advertisement videos up right now. One is a video of me describing what happens at the show. You can find them on the Covered In Black Facebook page in the “post” tab. The other one is an actual ad. It’s 30 seconds long it’s got some heavy metal riffage on it.”
In keeping with the Halloween theme, the band will perform in macabre costuming.
“All four of us are dressing up. With my mask, the jaw moves, and I’ll be painting my whole mouth area black and putting on black lipstick. When I’m up onstage all people will see is the skull’s mouth moving.
“I’ve got these wristlets that look like skeleton hands. You put your fingers in these rings and the skeleton fingers move with you. It articulates what your fingers are doing. Really it’s gonna look like a skeleton singing to the crowd. In a way it’s a nod to Slipknot or Mushroomhead.”
Bihl revealed that two of the night’s performances will be Van Halen’s “Running With The Devil” and “The Devil’s Bleeding Crown” from Volbeat.
“We’re going to have a couple of new surprises,” the singer continues. “Those could be new songs, they could be a guest musician performing with us, it could be maybe something special we plan on doing after the show. I don’t want to give away too much right now.”
While speaking about Van Halen, Bihl made the comment that, “our lead guitarist is about 98% accurate when he plays Van Halen’s “Eruption.”
“Are we going to be playing ‘Eruption’ at this show,” Bihl teased. “I don’t know, I guess you’ll have to come and find out,” he said with a loud, hearty laugh.
For those with kids, this is an all ages event. Parents are cautioned there will be vulgarity so it’s up to their discretion as to whether they want their kids to attend.
“For the adults,” Bihl adds, “it is a BYOB event. There will be no underage drinking. The owner of the venue has made that extremely clear.”
“We do have a handful of surprises. And we do have new music that we’re debuting at this show,” Bihl concluded.
If you have not been to the venue, you own it to yourself to experience the surprising, top-shelf secret lurking in the metal barn out in the nether regions of this sleepy little town. It is an intimate room. Every seat in the house provides an excellent view of the stage.
The stage is elevated several feet above the floor. Additionally, the PA system is more than able to deliver. The sound itself is expertly mixed for a sweet and crushingly heavy assault. Cosmic Hall also provides stage lighting and laser lights giving the band an even greater visual appeal.
For more information you can go to the Covered In Black Facebook page. You may also call or text 863-253-9212.
Comisc Hall is located at 3447 Gerber Ave.