LAKE PLACID — On Tuesday, March 9, the following members met at the Meadowlake gazebo to create 18 arrangements from their yard clippings: Marian Chambers, Joyce Miles, Sandy Rosch, Pat Reiser, Jennifer Marsh and Karen Denning. Joyce Miles crocheted shamrock pics for the arrangements. The beautiful “St. Patrick’s” arrangements will be delivered with smiles and good wishes to the Lake Placid Health Care Center residents. Thanks to all who donated their time and effort on this chilly, windy day.
Creating arrangements from yard clippings
- Special to Highlands News-Sun Courtesy LP Garden Club
