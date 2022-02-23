Terry Sr. and Bonnie Daniel of Avon Park are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary today, Feb. 23, 2022. The couple exchanged vows in the home of Bonnie’s parents in Newton, Illinois, shortly after Terry’s return from Korea.
The couple moved their family from Newton to Avon Park, Florida in 1977. Terry, a veteran of the U.S. Army, retired from Highlands County Road and Bridge. He also served as a longtime chief at Highlands Lakes Volunteer Fire Department.
They raised three children – Romona of Avon Park, Terry Jr. of Mulberry and Tamara of Chiefland. They have 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
A gathering of friends and family will take place Saturday in celebration of the couple’s milestone.