LEBANON, ILLINOIS — McKendree University proudly congratulates its outstanding students across all disciplines for their high overall academic achievement. David Daniels, a senior from Sebring, is recognized for participation in the honors program. The 2020 honorees were selected by full-time faculty members based on four major components of McKendree University's mission: responsible citizenship, engagement, academic excellence and lifelong learning. Many have also participated in clubs and organizations, athletics, music and service projects.