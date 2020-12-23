DAR recognizes Dr. Willey

SEBRING — Patriots Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented a Certificate of Award for Excellence in Community Service to Dr. David Willey and Lakeside Dental Arts for the Annual Day of Giving.
This certificate recognizes the contribution of Dr. Willey along with other dentists and dental staff to provide free dental services for those in need. This year marked the eighth year for the Day of Giving and despite the challenges of COVID-19, Dr. Willey and his team were able the provide needed dental services to approximately 100 patients.
“Thank you Dr. Willey.”