Smith-Brown and Trent

Mildred Smith-Brown, coordinator of Women of Purpose, presents a scholarship to Davonnie Trent.

 COURTESY/GREATER MT. ZION A.M.E. CHURCH

Davonnie Trent has been awarded the Rev. Laura M. White Memorial Scholarship by The Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church in Sebring. Rev. Willie Hayes Sr., pastor of the church, has congratulated Davonnie on this achievement.

Davonnie will graduate from Sebring High School in the top 20 percent of his class and plans to attend the University of Central Florida for the 2023 summer semester with an intended major of engineering-mechanical.

