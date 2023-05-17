Davonnie Trent has been awarded the Rev. Laura M. White Memorial Scholarship by The Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church in Sebring. Rev. Willie Hayes Sr., pastor of the church, has congratulated Davonnie on this achievement.
Davonnie will graduate from Sebring High School in the top 20 percent of his class and plans to attend the University of Central Florida for the 2023 summer semester with an intended major of engineering-mechanical.
Davonnie wrote in his essay, “A challenging academic activity that I believe has prepared me for college is attending class as a full time dual enrollment student at South Florida State College. I had to learn to advocate for myself. Before going to South Florida State College, I did not understand how necessary it is to advocate for yourself as a student, but also in life as a whole.”
Davonnie added that advocating for himself, managing his time and independency in the classroom will assist him in being ready to take on whatever challenges arise in his life.