SEBRING — Exalted Ruler of the Sebring Elks Lodge 1529 did not have to look far for the Elk of the Month for December. She selected Renee Ausaf, Lodge 1529’s own Bulletin Editor. Renee works very hard behind the scenes to meet the monthly bulletin requirements. It’s not an easy task making sure all articles are submitted timely, checking and double checking the calendar information as in these crazy times, things are constantly changing. Renee starts in the middle of the month and her job is not finished until it is submitted to the printer. “She does a great job making sure we receive the news by the first of the month,” said the Lodge.
Renee was born and raised in Alabama, and graduated from Auburn University. She and her ex-husband moved around often—Alabama, Texas, Missouri and Georgia just to name a few. They moved to Sebring in 2002 from St. Petersburg, Florida with their two sons. One son now lives in Dallas, Texas and the other in Orlando, Florida. She is currently the billing manager for AdventHealth Medical Group.
Renee has been involved in many civic organizations throughout the years and joined the Elks because she “needed an organization I could join with values reflecting my own and I wanted to be a part of the community.” “The Elks is proud to have her as a member and thanks her for all her hard work,” the Lodge said.