AVON PARK — The address for the December Yard of the Month is somewhat confusing as the home is located on a corner lot. While the front of the home faces a main road the address is for the side road. The award was presented to Maria McEachnie at 2612 Amaryllis.
Two large oak trees in front of the home have been trimmed leaving the beautiful trunks to serve as sentries. Circling the base if each tree are bromilliads, Hawaiian to and ginger. A papaya tree with abundance of fruit sits next to one of the trunks. Two deep purple bougainvillea are at the front of the property. Several types of bromilliads are planted across the front of the house. Interspersed throughout these plants and surrounding a fountain are lavender, cranberry hibiscus, ixora, amaryllis, variegated and green liriope, a rose bush and azaleas. Sansevieria are planted in pots. Plumeria and sago palms complete the landscape in the front yard.
Along the side of the house you see croutons, caladiums, ixora, corn plant and a rose bush. A tree in the side yard was removed and the space was used to create a bed containing a sun globe, a pygmy date palm and chrysanthemums. A pale lavender bougainvillea sits inside the fence on one side of the home. There is a huge mango tree growing in the back yard as well as a citrus tree, an orchid tree, a sugar apple and several pineapple plants. This sounds like a lot of plants, but everything is so neatly arranged that it is not overcrowded. This is a large lot and could easily been over-planted. Maria chose to keep a simple design plan. To nominate a yard for this award, phone 863-452-1927.