The Elk of the Month for May, Diane Morse, joined the organization in February 2020. It was right after COVID-19 became a worldwide concern, and in her typical fashion, she took charge and volunteered to take the required temperatures of the charity bingo players and saw to it that everyone wore masks.
As a retired school teacher, she volunteered to chair the Americanism and Scholarship committees and continues to chair Americanism while assisting in Scholarships. From Sebring Middle School, she was able to get 12 Americanism essays to send to the district and then to the Florida State Elks Americanism Committee. It has just been announced that Julia Hartt, an eighth grader from Sebring Middle School, won third place in the state and will go on to the Elks National Contest.