Since 1922, the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary (DAVA) has partnered with the DAV parent organization in their mission of service to disabled veterans and their families. That relationship has continued to flourish, and the blended organizations have achieved many victories in their quest to improve the quality of life our veterans rightly deserve.

With nearly a quarter-million members, the DAVA programs are far-reaching and the personal rewards fulfilling. Members are diverse in their interests, which is what has made the DAVA so successful. Programs include Americanism, Community Service, Junior Activities, Legislative, and VA Voluntary Services. Foremost in the hearts of members is the goal of assuring benefit entitlement and compassion for our disabled veterans and their families.

Recommended for you