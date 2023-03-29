Since 1922, the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary (DAVA) has partnered with the DAV parent organization in their mission of service to disabled veterans and their families. That relationship has continued to flourish, and the blended organizations have achieved many victories in their quest to improve the quality of life our veterans rightly deserve.
With nearly a quarter-million members, the DAVA programs are far-reaching and the personal rewards fulfilling. Members are diverse in their interests, which is what has made the DAVA so successful. Programs include Americanism, Community Service, Junior Activities, Legislative, and VA Voluntary Services. Foremost in the hearts of members is the goal of assuring benefit entitlement and compassion for our disabled veterans and their families.
An essential part of the DAV is its auxiliaries. While all veterans are special, no one knows more than those that are associated with the veteran, wife, son, daughter, nephew, niece, brother, sister and many more. The DAV auxiliary offers them voice in helping procure benefits that improve their wellbeing. The caregiver provision was a direct response to family members wanting to assist their veteran hero in personal care at home. Being an auxiliary member honors our veterans and shows them we care.
Life membership rate: $250
Eligibility requirements:
• Family and extended family of any military veteran who was not dishonorably discharged.
• Family and extended family of any person injured and still in active service in America’s armed forces.
• Family and extended family of DAV Auxiliary members.
Your local Disabled American Veterans Chapter 49 is organizing an Auxiliary Unit. Meetings are held at 33565 Gran Prix Drive in Sebring. If you have time and a heart to help our disabled veterans and meet the criteria, contact Charlie Martin at 863-873-3535.