If you’ve ever seen an animated movie, chances are you may have seen an anime. From a kid who grew up in the ‘90s, I can tell you one of the most exciting things to do was to watch animated movies or shows and not just any animation, but Japanese anime. The 1990’s was a big year for anime in America and reached the mainstream population with the help of programs like Toonami that ran scheduled blocks of anime on Cartoon Network.

Anime, according to Marion Webster, “is characterized by stark colorful graphics depicting vibrant characters in action-filled plots often with fantastic or futuristic themes.” The words “colorful graphics” and “vibrant characters” can also be synonymous with legendary anime creator Hayao Miyazaki.

Recommended for you