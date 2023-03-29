If you’ve ever seen an animated movie, chances are you may have seen an anime. From a kid who grew up in the ‘90s, I can tell you one of the most exciting things to do was to watch animated movies or shows and not just any animation, but Japanese anime. The 1990’s was a big year for anime in America and reached the mainstream population with the help of programs like Toonami that ran scheduled blocks of anime on Cartoon Network.
Anime, according to Marion Webster, “is characterized by stark colorful graphics depicting vibrant characters in action-filled plots often with fantastic or futuristic themes.” The words “colorful graphics” and “vibrant characters” can also be synonymous with legendary anime creator Hayao Miyazaki.
If you don’t know the name then maybe some of the following titles like “Princess Mononoke,” “Howl’s Moving Castle,” “My Neighbor Totoro,” “Spirited Away,” “Kiki’s Delivery Service,” or “Ponyo” might sound familiar. These are just a few of the titles produced by the legendary Studio Ghibli and co-founder Hayao Miyazaki.
Miyazaki and Takahata Isao founded Studio Ghibli in 1985 after having worked together at Tōei Animation, known as one of the largest producers of anime since its first animated release in 1957. Although Miyazaki and Takahata worked on various projects it wasn’t until the 1988 release of “Tonari no Totoro” (“My Neighbor Totoro”) and the subsequent sales of its merchandise that helped stabilize the company’s future in the animation industry.
One of the first anime features I remember watching was none other than “Mononoke-hime,” or “Princess Mononoke.” At the time it was one of the few anime that I had seen that featured a strong female lead whose story didn’t solely revolve around the leading male character. Strong female characters and feminism in general are hallmarks that Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli have become known for. According to Mentalfloss.com, Miyazaki himself has spoken about his female characters saying, “Many of my movies have strong female leads – brave, self-sufficient girls that don’t think twice about fighting for what they believe with all their heart. They’ll need a friend, or a supporter, but never a savior. Any woman is just as capable of being a hero as any man.”
The film opens with Ashitaka, a young warrior who is slowly being taken over by a deadly curse. In his quest for a cure he encounters San, a brave princess raised by the wolf god Moro. Together they become entangled in a battle between the animal gods of the forest and a group of humans led by Lady Eboshi that could both destroy the land and the people they love.
As a young girl then, and still now when I rewatch “Princess Mononoke”, I am always moved by San’s fierce loving nature and the loyalty she has for her friends and family. The release of “Princess Mononoke” in 1997 broke box office records in Japan raking in an astounding $134 million dollars. According to Mentalfloss.com, “‘Princess Mononoke’ didn’t just break commercial records. In 1998, it became the first animated film to be nominated for and win the top prize at the Japanese Academy Awards.”
If fierce warriors, woodland spirits, and forest gods don’t catch your attention, then maybe the story of a young woman, a curse, witches, and a bacon-burning fire demon are right up your alley. “Howl’s Moving Castle” is the story of Sophie, a young woman who struggles to see her own beauty and strength. She is cursed by the Witch of the Waste and finds herself on a journey that leads her to a magical moving castle that is home to the wizard Howl. Here she meets Calcifer, a fiery demon in both character and form who is bound to Howl and powers his castle. Together with friends and foes Sophie and Howl learn what it means to love and be loved with your whole heart.
When examining Miyazaki’s work, “Spirited Away” can be viewed as the jewel in the crown of his achievements. Released in 2001 the film grossed an unprecedented $275 million at the worldwide box office and it undoubtedly makes the list as one of the greatest films of all time. The animated feature claimed “Titanic”’s former title as the highest-grossing film in Japan and held that title for 19 years.
The film tells the tale of a young girl named Chihiro who follows her parents through a gateway to another world. Here she will meet a mysterious boy named Haku, a witch named Yubaba, and a creature named No-Face. On her journey she must find the strength to save her parents and fight to remember who she is in order to return to the human world. With its U.S distribution the film went on to be nominated as the only hand-drawn, foreign language, animated feature to win an oscar at the 75th Academy Awards.
In addition, Miyazaki has created a world and characters so tangible that a park representing the world of Studio Ghibli has been built in Japan. This wondrous park stands within the grounds of Expo 2005 Aichi Commemorative Park (Moricoro Park) and boasts a sprawling landscape that incorporates landmarks and scenes from his most beloved films.
The works of Hayao Miyazaki are indeed wondrous to behold and have garnered a following that has grown with each passing year. For many including myself they bring comfort, magic, belonging, and laughter. Miyazaki’s films have dealt with good and evil in a way that I have always found refreshing. He has said, “You must see with eyes unclouded by hate. See the good in that which is evil, and the evil in that which is good. Pledge yourself to neither side, but vow instead to preserve the balance that exists between the two.”
Visit our Highlands County libraries for materials on Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki. And you can view artwork displayed at the Avon Park Public Library inspired by Miyazaki’s “Princess Mononoke.” You can also visit us at www.myhlc.org or register to receive our monthly newsletter directly to your inbox.