The Highlands Art League is thrilled to receive a $9,000 Scholarship Grant from Duke Energy Foundation’s Powerful Communities program to help families afford to send their children to this year’s Kid’s Summer Art Camp in Sebring.

“This means we can offer a free week of art camp to at least 60 kids from our local community when they may not have been able to attend otherwise,” states Larry Felder, president of the Highlands Art League.

