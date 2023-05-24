The Highlands Art League is thrilled to receive a $9,000 Scholarship Grant from Duke Energy Foundation’s Powerful Communities program to help families afford to send their children to this year’s Kid’s Summer Art Camp in Sebring.
“This means we can offer a free week of art camp to at least 60 kids from our local community when they may not have been able to attend otherwise,” states Larry Felder, president of the Highlands Art League.
The Duke Energy Foundation’s Powerful Communities program makes strategic investments to build powerful communities where natural resources thrive, and students can excel. The Foundation annually funds more than $30 million to communities throughout Duke Energy’s seven-state service area. This is the second year that Duke Energy has funded scholarships for families in need of a positive summer activity when their children are out of school for the summer.
“We have a lot of parents whose kids were able to attend last year because of Duke Energy’s generous scholarships. The kids had so much fun, and the parents have been calling since January,” according to camp director and Art League Treasurer Marcia Davis. “Now we can tell them their kids can enroll.”
The Highlands Art League’s Kid’s Summer Art Camp offers 10 weekly camp sessions starting May 30 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. that benefits working parents. Cost for a full five-day week in camp is $150. Many of the weekly sessions include a free breakfast and lunch from the Highlands County School District. Each session is based on a fun theme that carries through each activity. Camp is held at the Highlands Art League’s Sebring Art Center on Lake Jackson in Sebring.