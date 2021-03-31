First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — On Saturday, April 3 at 10:30 a.m. join us for some family fun as we are having an Easter Egg Hunt in our Family Life Center. It is for “Walking Toddlers — 5th grade.”
Easter Sunday, April 4, there will be a “Sonrise’’ service at 7:30 a.m. outdoors under our shade trees. Please bring a lawn chair (we will have chairs setup as well). Service will be “The Everlasting: Jesus the King of Kings’’ from Hebrews 1:4-13. Breakfast will be at 8:15 a.m. and Bible study at 9 a.m. There will be a joint service in the Sanctuary at 10 a.m. “Resurrection Celebration.” There will be singing from the congregation, choir, Joy Ringers, a quartet, and duets--all musical. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Please visit our website for more information at fbclakejosephine.org. Call 863-655-1524.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — A Good Friday service will be held in the grove next to the recreation hall at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 2. The service will include scriptures, readings and a meditation by Pastor Cecil Hess on the subject, “Why Is It Called Good Friday?”
Easter Sunday, April 4, worship is at 9 a.m. also in the church grove, a very appropriate outdoor setting. Pastor Cecil Hess is speaking on “The Lord Is Risen — Why Be Surprised?” Special music will be part of the service. These services are interdenominational and open to all. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. Call 863-446-3695.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Good Friday, April 2, our Worship Choir is presenting, “Hope In the Shadows,” a service of darkness to remember the sufferings and death of Christ at 7 p.m. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lorida
LORIDA — Easter services on Thursday, April 1 at 6:30 p.m. will be an “In Remembrance’’ service which will include communion; on Sunday, April 4 an Easter Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. and morning worship at 10:30 a.m. There will be no Sunday school or evening service on April 4. The church is at 1927 Blessings Ave. in Lorida. Call 863-655-1878.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Join us on Good Friday at 6 p.m. for communion service remembering Christ’s work on our behalf and on Easter at 10:30 a.m. join us outside under the trees in our parking lot as we celebrate Jesus’ resurrection! Refreshments served before service. Note, there will not be Sunday School on Easter. If you do not have a church home, we would love to see you! The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. Call 863-471-6140.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Maundy Thursday (Holy Thursday) services on Thursday, April 1 will be at 6:30 p.m. Reservations required. stjohnsebring.org or call the church office at 863-382-1736. Service may be watched virtual at the above website or find us on Facebook.
Easter Sunday services on Sunday, April 4 will be at 7:45 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. with the Rev. Ronald DeGenaro, Jr. giving the sermon, “He Is Risen!” With biblical references from Matthew 28:1-10. Reservations required. stjohnsebring.org or call the church office at 863-382-1736. Service may be watched virtual at 9:30 a.m. at the above website or find us on Facebook. The church is at 33631 Grand Prix Drive. Call 863-382-1736.
St. Catherine Catholic Church
SEBRING — Holy Week Mass times for Thursday, April 1, Holy Thursday, include Mass of the Lord’s Supper and Adoration in the church at 7 p.m. Spanish Mass of the Lord’s Supper and Adoration in the Youth Center at 7 p.m.
Friday, April 2, Good Friday, the Passion of the Lord in the church at 3 p.m. Spanish The Passion of the Lord in the Youth Center at 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 3, Holy Saturday, an Easter Vigil in the church at 8:30 p.m. and Spanish Easter Vigil in the Youth Center at 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 4, Easter Sunday, includes a Sunrise Mass in the church at 6:30 a.m. Easter Mass in the church at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Spanish Easter Mass in the church at noon and an Easter Mass in the church at 4 p.m. The church is at 820 Hickory Street in Sebring. Call 863-385-0049.
Atonement Lutheran Church
SEBRING — Maundy Thursday, April 1, service will be at 11 a.m. with Holy Communion.
Good Friday, April 2, there will be no Good Friday Stations of the Cross. At noon there will be a Good Friday Community Service on our Facebook page (atonementlutheranfl). From 1-3 p.m. our church will be open for personal meditation on the Stations of the Cross and at 3 p.m. we will conclude with a Good Friday service but we will not have Holy Communion.
Easter Sunday, April 4, service will be at 9 a.m. with Holy Communion. We ask that face coverings be worn and we practice social distancing. The church is at 1178 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. Call 863-385-0797.
Sebring Christian Church
SEBRING — Easter Sunday, April 4, the service schedule will be Son-Rise service at 7:30 a.m. Breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Children’s Easter Egg Hunt at 9:15 a.m. Main Worship service at 9:30 a.m. The church is at 4514 Hammock Road. Call 863-382-6676 or visit SebringChristian Church.com.
Union Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Saturday, April 3, will be our annual Children’s Easter Festival from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring your own Easter basket or bag. There will be Easter eggs, candy, food, face painting, egg painting and more. The church is at 106 N. Butler Ave. Call 863-453-3345.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Easter Sunday, April 4, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon is titled “God Wins!” based on Mark 16:1-8. Good Friday service is Friday, April 2 at 7 p.m. The sermon is titled “Sounds of Good Friday.” The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.