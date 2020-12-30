SEBRING — Each year the National Elks sponsors an Americanism Essay Contest for students 5th through 8th grade “to promote patriotism among young people.” The winner of the Local Lodge has his or her essay submitted to the District contest, then to the State and finally to the National Elks where they will choose first, second and third place.
This year’s theme is “How can Patriotism be Demonstrated?” Sebring Elks 1529 had five students from Sebring Middle School submit essays promoted by history teacher Linda Lakes. All were very well written and the committee’s task of choosing the winner was not an easy one.
First Place winner was Harper Schuknecht and was presented a $100 check, Second Place was Leah Koehler who was presented $50. Jayce Graham, Ava Barnes and Sami Rather each were awarded $20 Walmart gift certificates.