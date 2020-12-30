SEBRING — Deputy Ben Jones and K-9 Deputy Gentry were honored on Dec. 21 with the First Responder-Law Enforcement Award by Sebring Elks Lodge 1529.
They were honored for their record of good work, particularly their role in the seizure of 554 grams of heroin, 450 grams of cocaine, 99.6 grams of fentanyl and more than 1,000 illegal prescription pills during a traffic stop.
The total seizure was worth $120,000 on the street. Deputy Jones gets to keep the plaque, which was just fine with Gentry who seemed more than happy with his reward.