SEBRING — On Tuesday, Dec. 14, Past District Deputy Jim Mason of the Sebring Elks Lodge 1529, presented a check in the amount of $250 to the Sebring High School JROTC to thank them for their participation in the Elks annual golf tournament held this past November. The JROTC started the festivities by Presenting the Colors as the Honor Guard on the first day at each golf course.
“We were advised that Colonel Mark Colbert will be leaving for a new assignment on the east coast of Florida,” said the Lodge. “We have enjoyed our affiliation with him and his wife Tammie and wish them luck.”
Chief Dennis Green will be in charge until a replacement is made for the Colonel.