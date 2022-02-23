SEBRING — On Thursday Feb. 10, the Sebring Elks Lodge 1529 attended the Highlands County Fair to present checks to three students. Each of the students were participating in the FFA program or the 4H Extension program. Each of the students were participating in the auction program that evening at the fair. The monies presented were to assist the students in the costs they had accrued for their projects during the past year.
These monies were “Add Ons” to the auction prices they received for their individual projects. Each of the students received $100 checks, which were taken from the Lodge Charity Account. The students wrote to the lodge explaining their project and some of the things they had experienced and learned.
TJ Mercer, showing his hog, is involved in the FFA program at Sebring Middle School.
Jayce Graham is a student at Sebring High school and participated in the 4H Extension Program, growing citrus trees.
Annjalee Johnson, showing her hog, is also involved in the FFA program at Sebring High School.
Presenting the checks were Diane Morse, Loyal Knight and Stacy Hill, Two Year Trustee for Lodge 1529.