Elks honor 2023 scholarship winners

Lake Placid Elks Lodge #2661 recently continued its community educational outreach by supporting two outstanding Lake Placid High School students.
Each student received a $1,000 scholarship for academic excellence and community involvement during the school’s scholarship night, said Amy Ellery, Elks Lodge #2661 Exalted Ruler.
Jacquelin Vazquez was recognized as the Elks Most Valuable Student and Lidia Reducindo received the Don Sansoussi Memorial Scholarship, which is named for the man who founded the Lake Placid Elks Lodge.
“Both scholarships are awarded to these very deserving students for scholastic achievement, college test scores, community and school activities, and financial need to attend college,” Ellery said of the awards.
“Jacquelin and Lidia both want to become nurses and return to this community to help others, a very worthwhile endeavor.”