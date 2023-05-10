Elks honor 2023 scholarship winners

Sally Kinsey, scholarship chairperson for Elks Lodge #2661, from left, and Amy Ellery, Lodge #2661 exalted ruler, present students Jacquelin Vazquez and Lidia Reducindo with scholarships. The Lake Placid Elks Lodge recently gave $1,000 scholarships to these two Lake Placid High School students.

 COURTESY/LAKE PLACID ELKS

Lake Placid Elks Lodge #2661 recently continued its community educational outreach by supporting two outstanding Lake Placid High School students.

Each student received a $1,000 scholarship for academic excellence and community involvement during the school’s scholarship night, said Amy Ellery, Elks Lodge #2661 Exalted Ruler.

