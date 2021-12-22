SEBRING — The Sebring Elks 1529 was pleased to have 25 guests from three local nursing homes—The Pines, Sunny Hills and The Palms — for a Veterans Christmas Luncheon. Santa Claus (Patrick Sullivan) presented each guest with a gift and a card. The meal provided by the Lodge’s kitchen staff was much appreciated and all enjoyed the special desert!
After the meal, each veteran who chose to, spoke about his or her own participation in the services. Elks member Jack Collins spoke about his, and stated that he has been an Elk for 41 years! This heartwarming tradition of providing local veterans in nursing homes a special lunch at Christmas is one of the many ways that Elks show that “So long as there are veterans, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will never forget them.”