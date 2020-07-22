SEBRING — The Sebring Elks 1529 proudly sponsored the Highlands Lakeside Summer Theatre Institute by getting a $2,000 grant to help with various expenses such as wardrobe and makeup for their end of camp play. There were 67 students ranging from ages 8 to 18.
This was a unique play this year as the students and other volunteers were asked to write a musical play with the theme of “Quarantine” because of the COVID-19 virus.
The HLT promotes the arts and theatre as it trains the students in acting, dancing, voice lessons as well as prop construction. The camp ran from June 15 to July 11.