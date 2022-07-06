SEBRING — The Sebring Elks Lodge 1529 was proud to be a sponsor for the Highlands Lakeside Theatre Children’s Summer Camp. The means of support came from the Elks National $2,000 Gratitude Grant. This is the 10th year the Elks have supported the arts in Highlands County through the summer camp. There were 68 children ages 8 to 18 for this four-week session.
The goals of the camp are to “teach and appreciate the arts, grow in personal confidence, develop effective communication skills, become problem solvers and to collaborate well with others.”
A play is performed as the last part of the program. This year’s play was titled “Zanadu, Jr.” Elks members Judy Hanson, Becca Carpenter and Jim and Ronna Mason represented the Sebring Elks at the show.