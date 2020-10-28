SEBRING — Recently, The Elliott Team at Keller Williams held a Drive In Movie Event at Firemen’s Field parking lot to benefit Hope Haven Transitional Housing.
Spectators enjoyed a double feature viewing of “Hotel Transylvania” and the original “Ghostbusters” on a 50 foot inflatable screen, while safely social distancing. It was a perfect night out with family and friends.
The Elliott Team at Keller Williams is happy to announce that with the help of local businesses, concessions, ticket sales and 50/50 Raffle sold by Miss Highlands County Pageant Queens and Court, we presented a check for $3,026 to Leslie Behm, founder and Executive Director of Hope Haven Transitional Housing.
Hope Haven plans to use the proceeds towards the completion of a tiny home community they are constructing for members in their program.