AVON PARK — Heartland Cultural Alliance is pleased to present: The Emotional Art of Details in the Detail, an exhibit by Beverly Marshall at the HCA Museum Gallery, 310 W. Main Street in Avon Park.
Artists reception will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, with refreshments and a Peter Powell Roberts print raffle. Open to the public and admission is free.
Artist Beverly Marshall explores emotions in this body of highly detailed pencil drawings. The story is in the details. Look closely to see one image and find another. The subtle overlapping of images creates an emotionally driven story. As the viewer follows the pencil strokes the hidden story is reveled.
Beverly has won international recognition for her unique style of using complex multiple images within the details of her drawings. Her art engages the mind while at the same time strikes an emotional chord in the viewer.
The show will be up through the month of February. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
For more information, contact Norma Evans by phone at 863-385-3533 or email at nrpe1901@gmail.com.