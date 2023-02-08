SEBRING — A lack of proper education in personal etiquette has paved the way for everyday good manners to fall by the wayside. An instructor at a local school of etiquette is doing something now so the general lack of good manners does not continue into the future.

“Parents will send their children to play sports, but not to learn etiquette or social skills,” observed Pauline Auyang, a certified etiquette consultant with the Extraordinary You School of Etiquette in Sebring.

Recommended for you