SEBRING — A lack of proper education in personal etiquette has paved the way for everyday good manners to fall by the wayside. An instructor at a local school of etiquette is doing something now so the general lack of good manners does not continue into the future.
“Parents will send their children to play sports, but not to learn etiquette or social skills,” observed Pauline Auyang, a certified etiquette consultant with the Extraordinary You School of Etiquette in Sebring.
“I see a lack of courtesy, kindness, manners, self-esteem and confidence among members of our society,” Auyang added. “This [lack of social manners] empowered me to get certified as an etiquette consultant, so that I can empower others.”
Etiquette and protocol are not limited to afternoon tea, as many may imagine. Auyang explained it is how a person treats others, how they speak to them, how kind they are. “If you shout, how do you benefit by shouting at others? Is it to insult the person, or is it to build you up? Your speech needs to be seasoned with grace.”
Etiquette is not only about respect for others but includes self-respect. Auyang said when she conducts a workshop with the Sebring High School AVID program, “I focus on self-esteem because I know what it’s like to feel insecure.”
She believes that many students have low self-esteem. “You often see them hiding in hoodies, even during the hot summer,” Auyang said. “The media and social media have made them ashamed of their bodies.”
During workshop sessions, Auyang asked the students, “When Ms. Pauline enters a room, what do you see?” Because of being “poised and polished and with good posture,” the students don’t notice at first the severe scoliosis and S curve of her spine. “When you’re poised and polite, people gravitate toward you and you have presence,” she said. “I never see a mirror I didn’t like. That’s because I affirm myself. I encourage myself.”
The students are educated on social etiquette, including personal hygiene. Students are always shy when they arrive at a workshop, but she hopes they leave the session as more confident young adults.
Auyang’s Extraordinary You School of Etiquette educates using “The Power of the P’s.” How to be polite, poised, polished, professional and also refined. She’s passionate about instilling good values in children and adults. “No one is born with manners,” she said. “They have to be taught them.” Without such lessons, Auyang believes children may miss out on the soft skills they need to become successful adults.
Auyang loves working one-on-one with clients, but also enjoys hosting tea parties for organizations, sometimes pro bono for nonprofits such as The After School Spot.
Regina Nicolois of the After School Spot in Sebring said, “Ms. Pauline visited The After School Spot during our month of Tea Parties to host ‘Poised, Polite & Polished, a Princess & Prince Affair’ a Children’s Tea Etiquette Class. The children learned how to pour tea properly, hold teacups, properly plate their tiered tea treats, and much more.”
“Their favorite part was trying the different types of teas as well as the adorable peppermint stirring spoons that she brought along with her. She was an absolute pleasure to work with. I value the impact she had on our youth. I feel she brought a beauty and art to the experience and her individual personality was a big part of that,” Nicolois said.
Tea etiquette is a separate part of a social gathering where protocol rules would come into play. “It’s a delightful event, more elegant and refined,” Auyang said. After a brief video presentation, one of Auyang’s tea parties can last about one to two hours: enjoying tea, finger sandwiches and playing games.
Auyang has also consulted for Dream Chasers Elite AAU Basketball, My Urbane Queen, Academy at The PARC, and Wings of Faith Christian Worship Center. Academy at The PARC wrote on their Facebook page, “Manners do matter! Thank you to Miss Pauline Johnson-Auyang, owner of Extraordinary You School of Etiquette, for planting the seeds of etiquette into our children.”
“As an etiquette and protocol influencer, it brings me immense joy to be able to empower our young people,” Auyang said.
Originally from Jamaica, Auyang worked in New York for The Gleaner Company, North America, the largest and oldest newspaper in the Caribbean. She moved to Sebring after 9/11. She learned etiquette not only from her upbringing, but also in her education to become a journalist. “In journalism you need to know etiquette and protocol. You need to be poised, and make direct eye contact,” she explained. “When you greet someone, you look them in the eye and give them a firm handshake, not a wet fish.”
She was also a correspondent for the Highlands News-Sun.
Auyang always taught etiquette but became certified by From the Inside-Out School of Etiquette, LLC after retiring from 17 years in retail.
Message Auyang on her Facebook page, Extraordinary You School of Etiquette, to schedule a consultation for dating etiquette, a community event, your next bridal shower, baby shower, anniversary, birthday celebration, or “just because” event.
“Manners are international,” Auyang said. “Etiquette and protocol is a lifestyle.”