ARCADIA — Duck Wallow Lane, the Trail Dogs and the Heartland Jam Band are the featured Bluegrass bands scheduled to perform at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the next Heartland Bluegrass Bash. This Bluegrass concert is hosted every month by the Heartland Bluegrass Association at Craig’s RV Resort, located at 7895 N.E. Cubitis Avenue in Arcadia, Florida. Also featured at the weekend event are basic bluegrass jams, as well as banjo, guitar and mandolin workshops.
Admission to the Heartland Bluegrass Bash concert is free for members of the Heartland Bluegrass Association. A $7 per person donation is requested of non-members. The membership fee to join the Heartland Bluegrass Association is $25 per household per year.
Campsites at Craig’s RV with electric and water hookups are $25 per night. Dry camping (no hook-up) is $7 per night. On-site facilities include food concessions and rest rooms with hot showers. Tent campers are welcome. Camping is close to the concert area. The music concert takes place in an outdoor shaded pavilion. Bring lawn chairs for seating.
For more information, call 941-467-2051, email heartlandbluegrass@gmail.com or visit heartlandbluegrass.org. Check us out on Facebook.