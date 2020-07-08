Feeding the 50

SEBRING — Highlands County New Mount Olive A.M.E. youth ministry is a force to be reckoned with. These youth have been nonstop during the pandemic, bringing nutrition to the homeless of Lakeland. The youth members are as young as 13, who decided to form the “My Gift To You” Project, ensuring that no one went without food.
From the start of spring, they served 50 youth in Highlands County, delivering food bags in the Avon Park area. Now they’ve taken their generosity to the streets of Polk County. New Mount Olive currently serves under the leadership of Rev. Derrien A. Bonney, who has provided a platform for youth to express themselves in an outlet that allows today’s youth to create entrepreneurial skills while serving God.