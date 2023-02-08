When thinking about writing an article about the 110th anniversary of First Presbyterian Church, I wanted to give it a fresh approach. I could give the history of the Church. I could tell you all that we are one of the oldest Churches in Sebring. I could tell you or give you all the names of the former Reverends that have shared the Good Word. I could even mention some of the oldest families of Sebring that have worshipped in the Church, but I am not going to write about any of that.
What I would like to say about an anniversary is what a great way to reflect on what the walls and pews and classrooms could tell us. What would a past anniversary looked like to those of the congregation living through each and every year? What did the fiftieth anniversary look like, what was the menu? There had to be food, that is one of the few things we all have in common. Good anniversary party food. Who ended up cooking? For sure, it was a dedicated group of women.
Who was invited? Did the children of the church put on a skit depicting a current bible story? Did the elders give a speech on the history? So many questions, not only for the fiftieth but for seventy-five? What about 100-year anniversary?
How many people attended. Older, middle aged and young families participated back then. Church and celebrations were a family affair. Of course, back then it was also the week’s social hour after the service. So, an anniversary celebration would have been a huge affair.
I can only say that I wasn’t around for the past celebrations but I can only testify about the current celebration.
So, I am hoping that our 110th will be just as special as the ones from the past.
This year we have evolved into a group( both men and women) putting on the meal. We are also having two speakers that will attest to the past but also the future. The Reverend Ray Cameron from Lake Placid Presbyterian Church and Jim Pollard from the Historical Society
If there is anyone that would like to attend our celebration, please call
863-385-0107 by February 10, 2023 to reserve a spot at the festivities.