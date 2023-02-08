When thinking about writing an article about the 110th anniversary of First Presbyterian Church, I wanted to give it a fresh approach. I could give the history of the Church. I could tell you all that we are one of the oldest Churches in Sebring. I could tell you or give you all the names of the former Reverends that have shared the Good Word. I could even mention some of the oldest families of Sebring that have worshipped in the Church, but I am not going to write about any of that.

What I would like to say about an anniversary is what a great way to reflect on what the walls and pews and classrooms could tell us. What would a past anniversary looked like to those of the congregation living through each and every year? What did the fiftieth anniversary look like, what was the menu? There had to be food, that is one of the few things we all have in common. Good anniversary party food. Who ended up cooking? For sure, it was a dedicated group of women.

Recommended for you