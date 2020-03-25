SEBRING — The Board of Directors, employees and volunteers of Heartland Food Reservoir, Inc., d/b/a Heartland Food Bank, wish to express our sincere thanks to the multitude of parties who contributed to the successful acquisition of our new truck which was delivered within the last week.
The generosity of this community was outstanding, and you have made it possible for the food bank to look forward to many years of obtaining and providing food to its 41 member pantries who distribute the food to the needy in their respective communities. “About 100 businesses and individuals made valuable contributions to this effort, and we feel greatly blessed by your generosity to help us fulfill our mission of Let No One Go Hungry,” said the food bank. “Thank you!”
Heartland Food Bank is at 928 SR 17 N., Sebring, Florida 33871 or you can call 863-385-7885.