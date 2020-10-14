Burnett graduates with Master's degree
ATHENS, OHIO — Victoria Burnett, of Lake Placid, graduated with a Master of Arts from Ohio University. More than 1,900 students graduated with bachelor's, master's or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for summer semester 2020. The graduates represented many areas of the United States and an abundance of countries, including: Vietnam, China, Chile, Iran, Mexico and Great Britain.
Ganaban enrolls at the University of Findlay
FINDLAY, OHIO — Jazsmin Ganaban, of Lake Placid, has enrolled at the University of Findlay for fall 2020. New students began their studies at UF on Aug. 17. Ganaban is pursuing a degree in art and a degree in business administration.
Avelar awarded scholarship
VALDOSTA, GEORGIA — Valdosta State University has awarded Daisy Avelar, of Lake Placid, the College Assistance Migrant Program Scholarship for the 2020-2021 academic year. Avelar is one of nearly 300 currently enrolled, incoming first-year, or transfer students selected to receive a scholarship through VSU Foundation Inc. These scholarships were established by private donors and are awarded each year to students with excellent academic achievement and/or financial need. Each recipient represents the high standards of the university.