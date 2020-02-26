SEBRING — The fourth annual Bonnet Lake Campground “Mystery Tour” took place Thursday, Feb. 20.
Some 100 brave people in 25 vehicles lined up and received their directions, not having any idea where they would end up. Off they went and their first stop ended up being at the Olive Garden for lunch.
As they once again loaded up in their vehicles they received their next set of directions. Two separate directions were given out and held back a few minutes between each vehicle so they would not be able to follow each other.
The second destination happened to be Everglades Seasonings on SR 66. People were able to peruse through the gift shop, purchased some of the gifts and received a goody bag of products from Everglades. “Thanks to Kelli for hosting all of us,” the group said.
The next set of directions were given out and off they went having the copilot giving the information. Their next stop was the Lost Mines of Atlantis on U.S. 27 South. The huge gift shop was a surprise to all and so much fun was had panning for gems at the “mine.” Many said they had driven past the business but had no idea it was so interesting.
All who attended the “tour” cannot wait for next years’ event.