AVON PARK — Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) is offering a free LightRoom introduction class for photographers. The class by Brenda Fishbaugh, from the Ridge Photo Club, will take place Feb. 25 from 6-8 p.m. at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art, 310 West Main Street in Avon Park.
Create the work you’ve been imagining with the innovative tools, filters and settings in the world’s most complete and intuitive photo editing service. Explore all the ways that you can use LightRoom to make your most powerful images ever.
No need to buy software or bring a computer to this class...just a pad and pen!
If you are interested, please call the class facilitator, Brenda Fishbaugh, at 260-410-4078, or email BrendaFishbaugh@gmail.com so she can ascertain your skill level and suggest some videos for you to watch to gain an understanding in advance of coming to class. Please text or call Brenda well in advance of class, as the material are being prepared for the level of attendees.
The Ridge Photo Club is for photographers at all levels. It is a new club with open membership that will be offering classes, discussions, critiques and photo outings to practice skills. The club will be meeting monthly at the Peter Powell Museum of Art.
For more information contact Brenda Fishbaugh by email at BrendaFishbaugh@gmail.com or phone / text 260-410-4078.