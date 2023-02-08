SEBRING — The Sebring Friends of the Library had their annual membership luncheon on Jan. 30 at Island View Restaurant with 30 members present. Carol Damof, administrative secretary of the Sebring Public Library, spoke to the group about all that the library has been involved in the community, offering a mass of programs and services which includes special programs for the children.
Connie White was honored for her dedication as the bookstore manager for eight-plus years. She retired from this position as of Dec. 1, asking Sue Poulin to fill in as acting store manager until the election was held for a new term. Election of officers and board of directors was held and the new President Paddy Patrick has asked Poulin to continue as store manager.