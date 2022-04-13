LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club held its first ever Fun with Kids and Flowers event at the Masonic Lodge at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9. There were eight Garden Club members attending. Jennifer Marsh and Carol Lambert were the leaders of this new project.
One mother, Sarah Sandel, and her daughter, Cora Sandel, participated in making their beautiful arrangements. The ladies who made arrangements were Sue Rood, Karen Denning, Bonnie Drury, Kristen Marsh (Jennifer Marsh’s daughter) and Mary Flummer.
“This was an enjoyable activity and hopefully we can get more parents and kids next time,” said the Club. “Thanks to all who helped and brought their yard flowers to use in making the lovely arrangements.”