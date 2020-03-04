SEBRING — The Garden Club of Sebring Inc. is now accepting applications for their annual $1,000 scholarship to a deserving high school senior of Highlands County. Applications are available with the Guidance Counselors at the local high schools or by calling Dawn Gross at 863-471-1463. She can also be reached by email at dgross4024@gmail.com.
The deadline for an application is April 15. Students pursuing any biological degree at an accredited two or four year institution are eligible.
The winner will come to one of our meetings and participate as the club discusses Horticulture. Some of the past meeting topics have been: conservation, native plants, butterfly gardens, organic edible gardening and Hammock State Park.
Annually the club has a card party to raise the funds for the scholarship and to be able to make donations to the Wekiva Youth Camp and the Archbold Biological Station Scrub Jay Study.
One of the past recipients of the scholarship was Jayma Barnett who said, “Being a recipient of the scholarship that the Garden Club of Sebring offers has been rewarding in more ways than one. The Scholarship committee and the club as a whole are filled with the most genuine group of individuals you may ever get the opportunity to meet. The scholarship has allowed me to continue on with my academic pursuits, which in itself has led to many doors to be opened as I follow my dreams in the agriculture industry.”
If you are interested please fill out an application soon. Remember the deadline is April 15.