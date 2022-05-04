LAKE PLACID — Ten Lake Placid Garden Club members traveled to the Naples Botanical Garden for the District IX Spring Meeting. The members attending were: Luise Andrea, Janet Earnshaw, Sharon Diaz, Marcia Price, Alice Oldford, Jennifer Marsh, Karen Denning, Paula Fabik, Sandy Rosch and Sue Rood.
They were pleasantly surprised and excited when the Lake Placid Garden Club received five awards:
- Yearbook;
- Garden Therapy;
- Eloise Sniffen Conservation for the Acorn Project;
- Butterfly Conservation Native Plant Project;
- Deep South Garden Club Inc. Certificate of Achievement Award for large clubs second place. Deep South includes clubs from Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida and Alabama.